Karimnagar: SFI stages dharna at Collectorate

Karimnagar: SFI Karimnagar district committee activists took out a rally and staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate here on Monday. In this regard, the SFI State Vice-President Shangarapu Rajinikanth said that mess bills related to hostels, Gurukuls, KGBVs and Ashram schools are pending in Telangana for the last year. They were not released so far.

“Requests to the previous government on several occasions for release of dues were unsuccessful. Also, the mess charges raised by the previous government are not being implemented at the field level. Wardens are forced to take loans to run hostels. Due to this, poor students are not provided quality food and accommodation to the hostels where they are studying,” he said.

Rajnikanth shared that Rs 7,200 crore of scholarships and fee reimbursements have not been released in the state for the last six years. “The previous government despite several movements neglected the issue. Fourteen lakh students are facing severe difficulties in not getting their fees. The Congress government should release the dues immediately,” Rajinikanth said.

In this regard, SFI district Secretary Gajjela Srikanth said that all welfare hostels across the district are continuing in rented buildings. “Students are facing problems in rented buildings with dirty rooms or lack minimum facilities. Upto 30% funds should be allocated to the education sector in the state budget, otherwise we warn to organise large-scale agitations and movements in the coming days,” he said.