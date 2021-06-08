Karimnagar: SUDA Director felicitated for charity work

Karimnagar: TRS Minority senior leader and SUDA Director Sheikh Yusuf was felicitated by Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar at District Minority office here on Monday.

Vinod Kumar lauded that Sheikh Yusuf is a disciplined leader in the TRS. He is not only an active participant in all the programmes conducted by the party but also conducted several charity programmes on his own, he added.

During the corona pandemic, Sheikh Yusuf donated food daily and distributed fruits and milk to children and mothers at Matha Shishu Hospital.

Vinod Kumar also appreciated the members, who were participating in daily food donation programme along with Sheikh Yusuf like TRSV Karimnagar president Fahad, Minority leaders Sajid khan, Shukur, Ifthakar, Irfan, Daddy, Mehboob, Azeem, Azmath, Isthayik, Biya bani, Waseem and others.