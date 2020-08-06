Karimnagar: THRC files 4 cases on government land encroachments

Karimnagar: Telangana Human Rights Commission (HRC) received four cases based on suo motu on the encroachment of government lands, lakes and parks and issued notices to the officials concerned seeking report.



The four cases lodged by the HRC were - one case on the encroachment of lakes in Bommakal village; second case on the encroachment of valuable government lands in Karimnagar district; third case on illegal lay-outs and ventures taken up across the district; and the last case was against the government land encroachers and officials, who supported land mafia.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar rural police arrested Bommakal village sarpanch Purumalla Srinivas on the charges of grabbing government and private lands present in and around Bommakal village and for creating fake documents.

It is to be notified here that Bommakal villagers staged a dharna at Telangana Chowk on Sunday (August 2) demanding the government to take immediate action against Bommakal village sarpanch Purumalla Srinivas for harassing innocent people and for grabbing their valuable lands. They even lodged a complaint in Karimnagar rural police station against sarpanch P Srinivas, stating that the sarpanch threatened them of killing if they complain to the police.

Receiving nine complains against Bommakal village sarpanch P Srinivas from the people, task force police started man hunt for the past one week. But P Srinivas, who changed his mobile number and using others' phones and was absconding for the past one week.

After receiving information that Srinivas was trying to approach a lawyer, police nabbed him, registered a case and started investigation.