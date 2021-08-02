Karimnagar: TRS government failed to provide jobs says Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy

Karimnagar: Even after seven years of formation of Telangana State, the government was not able to fill up job vacancies in government departments, alleged city Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy.

Along with several Congress leaders he staged a dharna at Telangana Chowk here on Monday against the alleged failure of the TRS government to issue job notifications and playing with lives of unemployed youth.

Reddy informed that unemployed youth Mohammad Shabbir of Sirisedu village in Ellantakunta mandal, had committed suicide at Jammikunta railway station in the district recently. The deceased in his suicide note stated that unemployment was the reason for his death, he informed

Narender Reddy said that the jobless youth in the united Andhra Pradesh could not find jobs, hence they fought for separate Telangana.

But they couldn't get jobs even in separate Telangana State and youths like Shabbir were forced to commit suicide without jobs, he lamented. He demanded the KCR government to issue job notifications immediately or to step down. He asked anted the government to support the deceased youth's family.

Party leaders Rahmat Hussain, Uppari Ravi, Puli Anjaneyulu Goud, T Srinivasa Reddy, Banoth Shravan Nayak Abdul, Nihal Victor and others took part in the dharna.