Karimnagar: US invite to 3D artist SSR Krishna

Karimnagar: The most prestigious street art festival held every year in the second week of August in downtown Minneapolis, an American city that gives great importance to arts and artists, is well received worldwide.

International-level artists compete for painting in this art festival. The organisers of this international level art festival has invited 3D artist SSR Krishna from India to the art festival to be held on August 12 and 13.

Krishna expressed happiness that he has received this invitation as he has been teaching 3D art to many enthusiasts online across the country to bring more awareness to 3D art in India. He said he was happy to get the opportunity to work with artists from different countries. In the past, Krishna also received an invitation from Greece. Since 3D art is gaining popularity in India right now, from small traders to big corporate organizations, they are promoting their businesses through this 3D art. Krishna believes that 3d art is getting good reception in India.