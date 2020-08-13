Karimnagar: Victims of Bommakal land mafia stage dharna

Karimnagar: The victims of Bommakal Sarpanch P Srinivas staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate, here on Thursday demanding the government to impose the PD act against him. He was said to be involved with the land mafia and encroached valuable government and private lands in Bommakal region of Karimnagar rural mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, they alleged that saving some amount of money after a lot of hard work when people purchased the lands for their children and future use, Bommakal Sarpanch P Srinivas along with his gang grabbed those lands by threatening them.

Not only the private lands, he also encroached government lands and catchment areas of lakes and tanks present in the surrounding villages in Karimnagar rural mandal. When the land grabbing and encroachment was going on a large scale, the officials of police and revenue departments did not take any action against the land mafia, they sighed.

They alleged that even after lodging 17 cases against the land grabbers in the police station, the officials did not bother about the problems of the innocent people and had not taken up investigation. No investigation raised doucts among the villagers that since P Srinivas belongs to the ruling TRS party, the officials are not imposing the PD act against him and against those who are involved in land mafia.

They also alleged that even when the village secretary of Bommakal village had lodged a complaint against the land grabbing, the revenue officials did not take any action and the government did not suspend P Srinivas from the post of sarpanch.

Government must suspend the revenue and police officials who behaved negligently and must impose PD act against Srinivas and those who helped him in the land encroachment, they demanded.

The victims whose land was encroached including N Nani, Sharath Chandra, Narayana Reddy, T Kiran, M Laxman, K Khadri, Lavanya Reddy, G Ramesh and Rajaiah were present along with others. The CPI district secretary Paidipelli Raju extended his support to the land victims by participating in the dharna.