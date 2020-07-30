Karimnagar: Walk-in interviews for MBBS graduates tomorrow

Karimngar: District Collector K Shashanka announced that they were taking up recruitment of MBBS graduates for civil assistant surgeons to work at various primary health centres and hospitals in Karimnagar, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts, to fill up 20 posts.

The posts will be filled up on contract basis initially for a period of one year and will be extended as per requirement, with a monthly salary of Rs 40,270 with incentives.



All interested MBBS graduates are requested to attend walk-in interviews on July 31 at the Collectorate auditorium in Karimnagar between 11 am to 5 pm. Candidates should bring necessary credentials and photocopies, TS Medical Council Registration. The Collector said doctors, who have already appeared for walk-in in Hyderabad on July 27 need not appear again.