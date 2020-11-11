Karimnagar: Withdraw new agriculture Bills, Congress demands Centre

Karimnagar: DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana demanded the Central government to withdraw agriculture bills, which will benefit corporate sector and will become a burden to the farmers. Speaking at a press meet at DCC office at Indira Bhavan here on Tuesday, Satyanarayana alleged that the bills that were introduced on June 5 this year will not benefit the farmers and they will not even provide minimum support price to them.

He said the agriculture bill suggests that farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country, but this will benefit corporate biggies only. Instead of opposing the bills, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao kept quiet, indirectly supporting the bills, he criticised. The DCC chief said, opposing the bills, they will organise Rythu Deeksha, on November 12 in front of all Collectorates in 32 districts except Hyderabad. he urged the farmers to participate in large numbers in the deeksha.

He said farmers cultivated fine variety of paddy as told by the government and reaped more than expected yield, but the recent heavy rains damaged most of the crops across the State. But the officials didn't conduct survey to estimate crop loss till date, he criticised.

"Before the elections, the TRS promised the youth of providing one lakh jobs. But even after completing two-year term, it did not implement its promise. The TRS also promised to sanction unemployment dole but failed to keep its promise," he pointed out.