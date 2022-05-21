Karimnagar:'Kondagattu Anjaneya Temple lacks facilities'

Karimnagar: Kondagattu Anjaneya Temple Protection Committee president Polsani Sugunakar Rao demanded the State government to take immediate steps to develop the temple.

Speaking at a press conference in Karimnagar on Friday, he said Kondagattu Anjaneya Temple was a famous Anjaneya shrine in Telangana and people believe in the deity as a god who fulfills the desires of the devotees.

Every day thousands of devotees visit the temple while lakhs of devotees visit the Swami during festivals. About Rs 20 crore was being earned from devotee's offerings. But the devotees were in dire straits due to the lack of minimum facilities at this important temple, Rao said.

The suffering of the devotees who were visiting the Swami for days were indescribable as there was no drinking water or proper accommodation. There was a possibility of devotees getting sick due to lack of hygiene. Those taking deeksha were troubled during the conclusion of their deeksha.

The temple has hundreds of acres of government land adjacent to it. For the last five years the committee has been asking for the development of Kondagattu Anjanna Kshetram through allotment of such land through appeals, bhajans and silent deekshas but the rulers have not listened, he complained.

Rao informed that a "Sri Rama Namajapam" and Sudarsana Yagya would be performed at Kondagattu from 9 am to 1 pm on May 22 seeking the government to allocate funds for developing the temple as a spiritual centre .

The event was attended by members of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Temple protection committee Lingampally Shankar, Durgam Maruthi, Pendyala Sai Krishna Reddy, Beti Mahender Reddy, Kamarapu Narahari, Kuragayala Tirupati, Basham Kumar, Vaddepalli Suman and others.