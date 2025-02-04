Live
Karre Sanjeeva Reddy is Peddapalli BJP district president
Peddapalli: The BJP party high command has issued orders appointing Karre Sanjeeva Reddy, a resident of Kolanuru village in Odela mandal in the district, as the Peddapalli BJP district president.
Previously, he was an ABVP activist in 1988, joined BJP in 1990, became the village vice-president, served as the mandal vice-president for two terms from 1992-01 and served as the mandal president for two terms from 2001-08. He contested as Odela ZPTC in 2001 and 2014 (defeated) and continued as the Peddapalli district general secretary from 2015.
So far, four police cases have been registered in the movements taken up as per the call given by the par-ty. He was imprisoned several times as part of the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Udayamam movement in Uttar Pradesh state and was in jail for 15 days in Prayagraj jail. Despite the area being under the influ-ence of Naxals for 15 years he stood against them and worked for the party. He was member of the team that hoisted the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir. He worked to get the party’s member elected as Sarpanch candidate twice.