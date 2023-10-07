Kasam Fashions opens showroom in Mahbubabad

Warangal: Actress Mehreen Pirzada inaugurated Kasam Fashions Readymade Showroom at the Station Road in Mahbubabad on Friday.

Seaking on the occasion, Mehreen said that the showroom has a wide range of garments, including saris, suitable for all ages.

The customers need not have to go to places like Hyderabad and Vijayawada for shopping as the showroom is offering garments at competent prices, Dr Sita Mahalaxmi, wife of MLA B Shankar Naik, said. Kasam Mallikarjun, Om Namasshivaya, Kasam Kedarnath, Kasam Siva Prasad, Phanith and Sai Krishna said that the Kasam Fashions showroom in Mahbubabad is their eighth store in Telangana.

The ninth store will come up in Paloncha of Bhadradri Kothagudem district soon, they said. Mahbubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, MLA B Shankar Naik and MLC T Ravinder Rao greeted the management on the occasion.