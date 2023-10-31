Live
Kasani Gnaneshwar quits T TDP
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, Telangana TDP received a big jolt. Party State Unit President, K Gnaneshwar Mudiraj on Monday announced quitting the party. Disappointed over not giving approval to his proposal to contest in the elections by TDP in the State, leaders said that Gnaneshwar took the decision to leave the party.
The TDP leader will make a decision to finalise his political career in a day or two, and the leaders said that BRS leadership has already contacted and invited him to join the party.
Hailing from the Mudiraj community, the TDP leader was holding a grip on his community in the State. Gnaneswhar’s services to BRS during the election time will definitely influence the Mudiraj voters. TDP President, N Chandrababu Naidu declined the TDP leader’s plan to contest the election in Telangana, leaders said that many TDP leaders were unhappy. Many of them were approaching BRS and Congress to join the other parties.