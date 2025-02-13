Kavitha criticises Rahul for cancelling Warangal visit

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for cancelling his visit to Warangal, stating that he lacked the courage to face the public. Kavitha unveiled a poster for Telangana Jagruthi’s international Women’s Day celebration in Hyderabad. She alleged that Rahul Gandhi was afraid of being questioned about his unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding farmers’ issues.

Kavitha pointed out that the much-publicised ‘Warangal Declaration’ made by Rahul Gandhi had not been implemented, and farmers were ready to hold him accountable. She also demanded that the Congress party fulfil its promises to women, highlighting its failure to act on commitments made during elections.

Kavitha accused Congress of misleading voters by bringing leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi from Delhi to make empty promises. The daughter of BRS supremo, criticised the party for failing to deliver after securing votes from women.