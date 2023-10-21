Kavitha denies Rahul Gandhi's allegations, asks him to change scriptwriter

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha expressed her dissatisfaction with Rahul Gandhi's unfounded allegations against the Telangana government and suggested that he change his scriptwriters. She emphasized that the Congress party lacks a connection with the people of Telangana.

Kavitha also criticised Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy for making insensitive comments about Bathukamma, stating that he has lost his dignity. Regarding Rahul Gandhi's lack of understanding about the BC census, she questioned the Congress party's ability to conduct such a census in Telangana.

Further, Kavitha clarified that the Nizam sugar factory was not built by the Congress party, but rather by Nizam in 1937, and questioned why the Congress party did not prevent its privatisation. She alleged that the BJP had created legal obstacles in reopening the Nizam Sugar factory in 2015.

Meanwhile, Kavitha called Gulf workers to return to Telangana, highlighting the numerous job opportunities available, and cautioned them about the Congress party's lack of connection with the people.