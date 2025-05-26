Kavitha episode ‘not a big issue’

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao met party president K Chandrashekar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse, raising speculations of strict action against MLC Kavitha following her letter to the party boss and the subsequent statements she has made.

Meanwhile, the BRS chief has asked the state and district leaders not to speak on the issue.

According to sources, both leaders had a two-hour meeting at Eravelli. The meeting attains significance after Kavitha’s remarks of ‘devils around KCR’ and speculations that she is contemplating to float a political party.

Some party leaders said that Chandrashekar Rao was unhappy with Kavitha talking to the media on internal issues of the party. He was so upset that he asked the party leaders not to come to the farmhouse this weekend, which explains why not many were seen at the farmhouse.

It is learnt that KCR instructed KTR and other leaders not to talk on the issue of Kavitha as it ‘is not a big issue and it will be resolved in some time’.

Meanwhile, the opposition has also targeted the party on Kavitha’s outburst. Since both the Congress and BJP were trying to take advantage of the letter issue, KCR wanted to ensure that no one from BRS talks on the issue. He told KTR that the party would take a decision at the right time.

Sources said that both the leaders also discussed the response to be submitted to the Kaleshwaram Commission. The PC Ghosh Commission has served a notice on KCR and others like T Harish Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajender.

Earlier, the BRS chief had one round of meeting with Harish Rao on this.

That apart, the BRS leaders also discussed Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2. The party is also celebrating the event in Dallas in the presence of KTR.