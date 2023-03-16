Kavitha gathers more ammo to fight against Centre over Women’s quota Bill  

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Speakers from various political parties said here on Wednesday that the 33 per cent reservation for women was the need of the hour. They stressed on people taking to streets to bring Parliament to its knees.

Representatives of 13 parties including JMM, DMK, RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPI, Shiv Sena, AAP, RLD, RSP (Kerala), CPM, VCK Party, Azad Samaj Party, farmer union leaders, women's organisations and students. Several civil society organisations joined BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at a round table meeting to discuss the way forward for the tabling of Women's Reservation Bill. She led the Bharat Jagruthi at the discussions.

Kavitha called for greater participation of MPs in Parliament to ensure that the government paves the way for the tabling the Bill. After holding a protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10, she held a round of discussions.

She said that building pressure on the government, which had a clear majority, for the long-pending Bill was the need of the hour. She thanked all politicians for their presence.

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said when the makers of Constitution could ensure that women were given an equal right to vote why the government in power cannot table the Bill to ensure greater participation of women in legislative affairs.

RJD MP Prof Manoj Jha said that the parties must have a strategy whereby issues are raised in Parliament as well as outside. "Mass movements bring Parliament to its knees", he quipped.

CPI MP Binoy Biswam observed that patriarchal tendencies have come in the way of the Bill.

The rights of women at this stage in the 21st century were being denied even on matters of giving birth and even in Parliament.

The RLD women's wing chief Pratibha Singh and leader Bhupinder Chaudhary, echoed the sentiment of empowering women, most importantly women in rural belts who are even unaware of discussions taking place on the Bill.

Mahua Maji, MP (Rajya Sabha-JMM), said, 'when we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav representation of women in Parliament is abysmally low.