  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kavitha rushed to hospital after health deteriorates

Kavitha rushed to hospital after health deteriorates
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The MLC and BRS leader, K Kavitha, was rushed to a State-run hospital in Delhi following the deterioration of her health in Tihar jail on...

Hyderabad: The MLC and BRS leader, K Kavitha, was rushed to a State-run hospital in Delhi following the deterioration of her health in Tihar jail on Tuesday. According to the officials, the daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital following some health issues. However, she was brought back to the prison within two hours after she underwent medical tests at the hospital.

It may be mentioned here that the ED (Enforcement Directorate) on March 15 arrested Kavitha from Hyderabad in connection with the alleged ‘Delhi liquor policy scam’. Almost a month later, she was arrested by the CBI from Tihar jail in a 'money laundering case’ related to the alleged scam.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's liquor policy for 2021–22, which was later scrapped. Kavitha is currently in judicial custody in both cases.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X