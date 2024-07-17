Kavitha rushed to hospital after health deteriorates

Hyderabad: The MLC and BRS leader, K Kavitha, was rushed to a State-run hospital in Delhi following the deterioration of her health in Tihar jail on Tuesday. According to the officials, the daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital following some health issues. However, she was brought back to the prison within two hours after she underwent medical tests at the hospital.

It may be mentioned here that the ED (Enforcement Directorate) on March 15 arrested Kavitha from Hyderabad in connection with the alleged ‘Delhi liquor policy scam’. Almost a month later, she was arrested by the CBI from Tihar jail in a 'money laundering case’ related to the alleged scam.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's liquor policy for 2021–22, which was later scrapped. Kavitha is currently in judicial custody in both cases.