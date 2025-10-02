Kavitha says not associated with ‘debt card’ campaign of BRS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said that she had nothing to do with the BRS party and the ‘debt card’ campaign by that party was their political issue but they should have questioned the government on BC reservations.

The Jagruthi President made these comments while answering a question on BRS party’s ‘debt card’ (Baaki Card) campaign. “I am no longer in BRS now. Woh campaign unka hain. Mera BRS se koi lena dena nahi hai” said Kavitha. However she said that along with public issues, the BRS party should question the government on BC reservations.

Taking exception to the Guinness World records attempt for Bathukamma by the government, the Jagruthi President said that her organisation would take up another feat by taking Bathukamma with one lakh people next year. She said that the attempts were made to ensure Revanth Reddy’s name is included in the event. The people who did not utter Jai Telangana have taken up Bathukamma celebrations with ill intentions, she claimed.

Kavitha condemned the comments of BJP MP Eatala Rajender, who said the Sarpanch elections will be cancelled. Kavitha said that who is Rajender to say elections will be cancelled even after getting elected? She also said that the Congress and BJP were not sincere on the reservation issue.

The Jagruthi leader questioned the government why categorisation of scheduled caste was not implemented in the reservations of local bodies. She alleged that the officials did not apply mind while deciding reservations.