Kavitha seeks blessings at Tirumala ahead of padayatra

Tirumala: Aheadof her Telangana Jagruthi Padayatra, former BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi chief K Kavitha on Sunday offered prayers at Tirumala temple here. Accompanied by her husband, D Anil Kumar, she sought divine blessings for her statewide outreach starting on October 25.

Aimed at connecting with people and strengthening the Telangana Jagruthi movement, the four-month-long padayatra will cover all 33 districts of Telangana.

Kavitha told the media after the ‘darshan’ that it was a great pleasure to visit Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy of Tirumala. “I have resolved to undertake the Telangana Jagruti Janam Bata programme from the 25th of this month.

I came here to seek blessings for that programme,” she said.

Kavitha said she took the blessing for her four-month-long programme to interact with people. She said that she also prayed to God for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

The padayatra will be the first major public outreach programme by Kavitha after her resignation from BRS following her suspension for anti-party activities last month.

While launching the poster for her padayatra, the Telangana Jagruthi founder said the tour will help her understand if there is room for a political party and whether Telangana Jagruthi will fit.

Kavitha had said that achieving “Samajika Telangana (social justice in Telangana)” is not just a slogan but her policy.

The padayatra is also expected to highlight regional issues, women’s empowerment, and grassroots governance.

She will be launching her padayatra from Nizamabad on October 25. She chose Nizamabad as her in-laws hail from the district, and she had represented Nizamabad in the Lok Sabha from 2014-19.