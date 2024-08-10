Kavitha slated to get bail in few weeks, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Friday that party MLC K Kavitha is slated to get bail within a few weeks.

In an informal interaction with the media, he said a bail petition has already been filed. KTR expressed confidence that his sister would get bail in a few weeks. He made the comments in the wake of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia getting out on bail.

Rao said the chargesheet was filed by the investigating agencies; hence, there is no reason for keeping Kavitha in jail now. He questioned media reports that news agencies were reporting the observations of the judges as judgments.

Rao said the conditions in Tihar Jail were pathetic, and Kavitha faced severe inconvenience with no proper facilities, including food. “The situation is worse. The jail has a capacity of 12,000, but there are over 30,000 inmates. I felt uneasy when I visited there to meet Kavitha,” said KTR.

On a lighter note, he quipped, “Someone in the party said that those going to jail have a chance of becoming a big leader.”

The BRS leader said Kavitha had lost 11 kg in jail. She got BP and was forced to consume two tablets a day. He alleged that a few media organisations were spreading lies that the BRS was going to be merged with the BJP. “It is baseless news. The party is going to file a defamation case against the media outlet,” he added. He said the party would try to ensure the channel’s YouTube license gets

cancelled.