KCR a peddler of lies, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations made by former CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday accused him of resorting to blatant falsehood in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

At a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy strongly countered the allegations levelled by KCR that the government was responsible for drought conditions in the State. He emphasised that KCR's Suryapet press meet was riddled with inaccuracies and falsehood, attributing them to frustration and depression following loss of power.

“Since losing power, KCR, out of frustration, visited Suryapet under the pretence of meeting drought-affected farmers. He peddled falsehood during his entire tour,” asserted the minister

Reddy said the government is ensuring uninterrupted 24x7 power supply throughout the State under all circumstances. He informed that CM A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu had issued necessary directives to officials to guarantee uninterrupted power supply to all consumer categories. Nevertheless, he pointed out that KCR erroneously blamed the government for power supply issues.

Reddy pointed out that KCR lacks authority to comment on power supply situation in Telangana. Referring to his prior interaction with NTPC chairman Gurdeep Singh during his tenure as MP, Reddy highlighted the BRS government's failure to cooperate with NTPC in providing land and water on time for the establishment of promised 4,000 mw plant despite the NTPC bearing the remaining project cost.

Later, during an information interaction, Reddy claimed that even his phone was tapped. Given the seriousness of the case, he felt it was crucial that the inquiry identifies the big name which ordered phone- tapping. He hoped that all bigwigs involved land behind bars.

The minister alleged that the BRS government had exploited the law enforcement agencies like the police in the ‘illegal’ act. He ridiculed KCR’s statements that the police should remain neutral in dealing with different parties and reminded KCR how the BRS government forced policemen during elections for transferring money.