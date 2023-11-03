KCR addresses at Korutla, says Dr Sanjay helped him during hunger strike

KORUTLA: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao highlighted the achievements of the BRS party in Telangana and stated that Telangana is the only state in the country providing 24-hour electricity to all sectors, including industries and agriculture.

Speaking at a Praja Ashirwad Sabha in Korutla, he mentioned that there are no officials pressurising farmers about electricity bills and no system for collecting taxes from farmers. The CM attributed these improvements to the policies of the BRS government.

Furthermore, CM KCR emphasized the importance of stabilizing agriculture and improving villages, stating that the government has canceled burdensome taxes on water and electricity. He also mentioned the provision of farmer insurance, the government buying grain, and the direct crediting of Rythu Bandhu (a government scheme) to farmers' accounts, which has helped settle farmers' debts. The CM assured farmers that loans up to one lakh rupees have been waived, and loans above one lakh will also be waived after the elections.

The chief minister also addressed on the Dharani portal and slammed at Congress in general and Rahul Gandhi in particular for making statements to abolish it. Taking about Dr. sanjay, he said that the latter has save his life during hunger strike.

