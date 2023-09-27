Live
- Jaishankar wraps up New York leg of US visit, to travel to Washington between Sep 27-30
- RBI cancels licence of Kapol Cooperative Bank in Mumbai
- WII team inspects Alipiri footpath
- KCR advises people take safety measures during Ganesh idol immersion
- Chiefs of Indo-Pacific Armies agree on joint action plan to tackle challenges in region
- Chandrapur sarpanch receives Union Tourism Award
- 'Amit Shah assured that murderers will be punished', Manipur CM on students' killing
- Asian Games: Sift Kaur wins gold with world record as shooters make India's day; Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze in sailing
- DUTA polls record 85% voting, counting underway
- IT Department searches offices of Chinese electronic giant Lenovo in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the Telangana State immersed in spirituality during Ganesh Navaratri festivities and every street is filled with fervour by performing special pujas at all Ganesh pandals.
The State Government made elaborate arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion including in Hyderabad to witness a large number of devotees in the grand immersion programme.
KCR advised devotees and people to follow proper self precautions in the wake of rains and participate in immersion with joy and return houses safely.
The Chief Minister said it is the will of God that Ganesh idol immersion and Milad- Un- Nabi are being celebrated on the same day on Thursday. CM KCR called upon people to spread the message of " Ganga Jamuni Tahzeeb" which has been practiced in Telangana for decades and celebrate the festivals with gusto.