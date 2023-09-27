KCR advises people take safety measures during Ganesh idol immersion

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the Telangana State immersed in spirituality during Ganesh Navaratri festivities and every street is filled with fervour by performing special pujas at all Ganesh pandals.

The State Government made elaborate arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion including in Hyderabad to witness a large number of devotees in the grand immersion programme.

KCR advised devotees and people to follow proper self precautions in the wake of rains and participate in immersion with joy and return houses safely.

The Chief Minister said it is the will of God that Ganesh idol immersion and Milad- Un- Nabi are being celebrated on the same day on Thursday. CM KCR called upon people to spread the message of " Ganga Jamuni Tahzeeb" which has been practiced in Telangana for decades and celebrate the festivals with gusto.