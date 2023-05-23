KCR allocates 2 acres for Jain Bhavan construction

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced the allocation of 2 acres of land in Uppal Bhagayat for the construction of Jain Bhavan, a facility for the Jain community.



Representatives of the Jain community, including religious leaders, expressed their gratitude to CM KCR during a meeting at the DR BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Monday. They commended him for recognising their minority rights and ensuring their representation in the Minority Commission.

In response to a request from Jain Mahaveer Hospital Chairman and religious leaders, the Chief Minister also approved the lease of government land to Mahaveer Hospital, a healthcare institution that has been serving the public for decades in Masab Tank, Hyderabad. The land will be provided free of cost.

CM KCR reiterated the State government’s commitment to the welfare and progress of religious minorities. He emphasised the government’s goal of fostering peace and harmony among people of different religions and cultures in Telangana, which upholds the spirit of ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb.’

Jain community leaders lauded CM KCR for his effective governance, which has led to the State’s development and exemplary maintenance of law and order. They attributed this progress to CM KCR’s visionary leadership. The State of Telangana has become a model for the country in terms of maintaining law and order, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for industrial sectors, and enhancing infrastructure. The United Jain Religious Association’s Sri Jain Seva Sangh, including Chairman Ashok Barmecha, President Yogesh Jain, Vice President Vinod Sanchathi, Secretary Zeemura, and Jain Ratna awardees, expressed their appreciation during the meeting.