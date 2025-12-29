KCR attends assembly session for a brief duration

Former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Chandrashekar Rao, commonly known as KCR, made a brief appearance in Telangana Assembly today, leaving just five minutes after the session commenced. KCR departed shortly after the conclusion of the condolence resolutions.

Arriving at the Assembly from his residence in Nandini Nagar, KCR was warmly welcomed by BRS MLAs who escorted him into the Assembly hall. He took his seat ahead of other members as the session began.

As Chief Minister Revanth Reddy entered the hall, he made a point to greet KCR with a handshake, followed by ministers and MLAs who came to extend their greetings to the former Chief Minister. However, KCR chose to remain in the Assembly for only a short period before exiting alongside former minister Harish Rao. He subsequently returned to his residence in Nandini Nagar.