KCR betrayed people
Palakurthi (Jangaon): Congress Palakurthi candidate Yashaswini said that the BRS Government made no effort to better the lives of people in Telangana after the formation of a separate State. Campaigning in several villages of Devaruppulamandal on Sunday, she accused the KCR Government of betraying the people’s aspirations.
Yashaswini said that KCR ignored the very concept of the Telangana Movement - ‘Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu’ (water, funds and employment).
KCR and his family members looted the resources of Telangana. As a result, the State remained underdeveloped, she added. “KCR didn’t even console a single family of Telangana martyrs,” Yashaswini said.
She said that the Congress will fulfil its ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi Scheme, Free TSRTC Bus Travel for Women, Subsidized Gas Cylinders, RythuBharosa, Paddy Crop Bonus, and Free Electricity – which it promised to the people in Telangana. She urged the party cadres to work hard to reach out to the people and explain the ‘Six Guarantees’.