KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini

Palakurthi (Jangaon): KCR pushed the surplus Telangana into debt trap, Congress Palakurthi candidate Yashaswini Reddy said.

Campaigning in Pedda Vangara mandal on Tuesday, she said that KCR failed to fulfil his election promises. She said that KCR betrayed the people in Telangana by ignoring their aspirations. Stating that the BRS had failed on all fronts, Yashaswini appealed to the people to give a chance to the Congress. She said that the Congress will fulfil its ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi Scheme, Free TSRTC Bus Travel for Women, Subsidized Gas Cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, Paddy Crop Bonus, and Free Electricity.