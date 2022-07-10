KCR blasts Centre

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday gave a call, 'Gaddaron se, Tanashahi Logon se Desh ko Bachao' (Save the country from traitors and dictators), alerting the people about the games the BJP leaders play under the Narendra Modi rule.

Addressing a nearly two-hour-long press conference, KCR said the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Modi, was indulging in 'perverse political games.' "The NDA government at the Centre has ministers like 'Golmaal Piyush' who have insulted the farmers of Telangana. There are other ministers and leaders who make a lot of noise with no substance. The Centre threatens the Chief Ministers and even the Judges. Yeh kya tamasha hai," he said.

KCR said the time has come now to send this 'intolerable' government out of power and a 'Telangana model double-engine government' is put in place to ensure that the country gallops in terms of development.

Compared to Modi, the CM said, Indira Gandhi was bolder as she officially declared emergency in the country. "Now the country is witnessing undeclared emergency," he alleged.

Calling Modi as the 'Most inefficient PM,' country had ever seen, he said, the PM had failed to give any direction to the country during BJP's national executive meeting held in Hyderabad recently. The BJP executive came as a cropper as it did not give any roadmap for the country nor did it come up with any plan or vision. It could not do so because it does not have a vision, he said, adding that the Centre has no answer why the value of rupee had fallen to the lowest ever level as against the US dollar.

KCR said Modi believes in "Tanashahi. He does not believe in Lok Tantra. He believes in Shadyantra." "Modi failed to reply to his nine straight questions on the eve of BJP national executive. They cannot showcase even single achievement in eight years. They have failed in all respects, whether it be irrigation, drinking water, agriculture or power. Even in national capital there is shortage of drinking water and power that is Modi's performance," he added.

Referring to the comments of BJP leaders that Hyderabad will go the Maharashtra way, the CM said, "Who is threatening whom? A man from UP in lungi whose per capita income is one fourth of Telangana threatens us." "The TRS has won with 3/4th majority and there was nothing they can do," he said.

The Centre promised many things like bringing back black money, but the BJP government was neck deep in corruption and scams. TRS would soon expose them, KCR said. He said the growth rate of Telangana in terms of GDP was 128 percent while that of the Government of India was 89.6 percent. The per capita income of the state was about Rs 1 lakh crore more than that of the Centre, he said.