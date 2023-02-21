'KCR brashly peddling lies about installing meters to pump sets'

Hanumakonda: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay accused the BRS leaders of peddling lies against his party.

Speaking to media persons at Kamalapur in Hanumakonda district on Monday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Cabinet were on a mission to blame the Centre by spreading misinformation about installing meters to agriculture pump sets.

"On the surface the BRS leaders feign that the Centre was forcing on it to fit the meters to agriculture pump sets. But the truth is that the State government itself wrote a letter to the Centre seeking loan for installing meters," Sanjay said.

The State government was also trying to blame the Centre on the Bayyaram steel plant. Even though the Centre had asked several times, the BRS government failed to submit a feasibility report on establishing a steel plant at Bayyaram, Sanjay said.

Steel plant will not be a reality as long as the KCR family was at the helm of affairs in Telangana, he added.

Accusing the BRS leaders of spreading lies that the Centre was not giving funds to Telangana, Sanjay dared the BRS leaders to come for a debate. Even though the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clarified that they have no proposals to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), KCR was also blaming the Centre, Sanjay said.

He criticised the State government for diverting the Central funds given to the panchayats. He found fault with the State for claiming 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to agriculture.

Sanjay accused the police department of doing slavery to the ruling BRS leaders. He said that police need to stop their attacks on the BJP leaders. The police will face the wrath of the people if they continue to do so, he said.

"Even though the BRS cadres attacked the BJP workers during a meeting of Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on February 5, the police booked false cases against the BJP workers. It's not fair for the police to foist false cases against those who question the State government's anti-people policies," Sanjay said.

Earlier, he met the BJP workers who were sent to jail in connection with the February 5 incident.

BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy, Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma, Karimnagar district president Krishna Reddy, former MLA M Bikshapathi and official spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy were among others present.