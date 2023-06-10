KCR brings administrative reforms for people centric governance: KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced administrative reforms to ensure good governance at every level in the state. As part of that, the government had reorganized the districts , Revenue Divisions and Mandals .



Inaugurating orientation programme for the newly appointed Ward Officers in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the MA and UD minister said that the CM's vision to decentralisation of the administration from state to village level was Yielding desirable results. Telangana stood top in clinching the highest number of best Panchayat awards presented by the union government every year.

KTR said that the new ward officer administration system in GHMC will help to deliver more services to the people and citizens will also have access to the officials easily to address their grievances.