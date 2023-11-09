KCR chalks out ‘20-day action plan’ for aggressive campaign

♦ As elections are just three weeks away, he will go aggressive against the Opposition, mainly the Cong, during his whirlwind visit to the constituencies where he is to address meetings

♦ On one side the BRS leadership is ‘poaching’ Cong leaders to weaken the rival, on the other KCR seeks to expose the party on all fronts at ground level through powerful speeches

Hyderabad: Considering each day as crucial to win the Assembly elections, BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao has chalked out a “ 20-day action plan” for an aggressive poll campaign to beat his rivals, both in the poll battleground and through social media. KTR is personally monitoring the action plan for the party’s aggressive poll campaign.

As the elections are just three weeks away (November 30), KCR will go aggressive against the Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, during his whirlwind visit to the constituencies where he is to address meetings.

On one side the BRS leadership is ‘poaching’ Congress leaders to weaken the rival, on the other KCR seeks to expose the Congress on all fronts at ground level through powerful speeches.

KCR is slowly intensifying attack on the Congress which is considered the main Opposition in the electoral fight. He will take on the GOP by explaining its failure in fulfilling the aspirations of people during the second phase of the Telangana movement.

KCR seeks to explains sector-wise transformation in Telangana at the meetings and an aggressive social media campaign by making special videos on water, road network , farmer welfare, pensions for the needy. Every week , a new style of poll campaign on social media will be taken up by the BRS with a new agenda. The BRS working president interacting with a group of villagers in a farm fetched one million views in just 24 hours. Some videos on Telangana culture and folk songs and on State development are already drawing lot of attention.

The party contestants have also been asked to prepare a campaign strategy to influence voters to support the ruling party by the time the election date draws closer.er. The contestants have been asked to make some videos on development in their respective constituencies and circulate them on social media extensively.