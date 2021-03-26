KCR completed all pending irrigation projects in Telangana: Harish Rao

All the pending irrigation projects left by the previous governments have been completed after the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attained the power, said finance minister Harish Rao in the assembly budget session. The minister said that the CM intention is turn Palamuru greenery and areas liked Kalwakurthy, Bhima, Koila Sagar and Nettempadu are being provided with irrigation water.

"The CM has already reviewed Palamuru projects and is redesigning the project to provide water to the last ayacut. He is also increasing the capacity of the reservoirs. Around 1,250 cusecs of water is being directed to Achampet reservoir from Gudipalli reservoir which has the capacity to store 3,250 cusecs of water. The government is redesigning the projects keeping the future generations in mind, however, some people are objecting it by filing pleas in the court," Harish said.

He further listed out the areas which are being provided with the irrigation water which incldue Nagarkurnool (40,064 acres), Mahabubnagar (15,073), Kodangal (17,135), Narayanpet (63,382), Maktal (66,963), Kalwakurthy (96,398), Achampet (2,675), Shadnagar (79,996).