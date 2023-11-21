KCR confident of BRS victory in Assembly elections

Hyderabad: BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao exuded confidence on Tuesday declaring that his party would secure an overwhelming victory in the upcoming assembly elections. KCR asserted that not only would the BRS claim a significant majority, but he also predicted that the Congress would secure less than 20 seats out of the total 119 constituencies.



During election rallies in support of BRS candidates in Madhira, Wyra, Dornakal, and Suryapet assembly constituencies, the Chief Minister took a swipe at the Congress, ridiculing their nomination of around 12 candidates for the post of Chief Minister. He expressed scepticism about the Congress's chances, ensuring the public that the party would secure 20 seats or fewer.

While addressing a rally in Madhira, KCR highlighted the evident public sentiment favouring the BRS across various constituencies. He confidently stated that the BRS would not only secure a substantial majority but would also gain additional seats compared to previous elections.

In a scathing critique of the Congress, KCR accused the party of a historical pattern of deceiving the people. He contrasted the developmental achievements under BRS rule since 2014 with the Congress's governance in undivided Andhra Pradesh before the formation of Telangana in 2014. He emphasized the comprehensive progress in Telangana, citing the state's current top-ranking status in per capita income nationwide.

KCR dismissed the Congress's promises of welfare schemes, particularly referencing the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which Telangana implemented as the first state after independence. He mockingly remarked on the plethora of Chief Ministerial candidates within the Congress, implying instability in governance if the party were to come to power.

Addressing the public in Dornakal, KCR underscored the BRS's founding principle of securing Telangana's rights and called for a review of the state's progress under the Congress's 50-year rule versus the BRS's 10-year tenure. He promised further development in Dornakal and cautioned voters against the potential difficulties that those supporting Congress and BJP might face in the next five years.

In Wyra, KCR highlighted the irrigation projects, including the Sitarama project, emphasizing their impact on agricultural land. He questioned the Congress's ability to provide water for such projects and urged voters to support BRS candidates, even in the face of monetary inducements from the Congress.

Lastly, in Suryapet, KCR reiterated his mistrust of Congress, labelling it as an adversary of Telangana from its inception. He pointed to historical issues, such as the Congress's role in merging Telangana with Andhra, and criticized the party for failing to address water contamination problems during its rule.

Chandrashekhar Rao expressed confidence in the BRS's electoral success, criticizing the Congress's track record and promising continued progress and protection of Telangana's rights under BRS leadership.