KCR convenes crucial party meet on national party plans

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao convened a high level meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss his plans for national politics, party sources said.

The Chief Minister's Cabinet colleagues and the heads of the party's 33 district units have been reportedly summoned to discuss details of the national party, which is expected to be announced on October 5, on the auspicious occasion od Vijaya Dasami.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known as, has already made public his intentions to form a national alternative to BJP.

With BJP aiming to dislodge TRS in the next Telangana assembly elections in 2023, KCR has become extremely combative against the Prime Minister and BJP in recent times.

Over the past few months, KCR made flying visits to several opposition-ruled states to discuss ways and means to thwart the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary polls. In this connection, he had met Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, and Stalin among others. Janata Dal(Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had recently met KCR in Hyderabad.