KCR Criticizes Telangana Budget, says there is no specified policy

Following the introduction of the Telangana budget by Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti in the Assembly today, BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) expressed his discontent with the state's financial plan, labeling it as "far from reality."

After the assembly session was adjourned, KCR addressed the media, emphasizing his belief that the budget lacks substance and fails to present any new initiatives. He accused the government of merely reiterating the previous Vikramarka budget without offering any comprehensive understanding of the state's economy.

"There is nothing new in this budget," KCR stated, asserting that the government needs to provide a thorough explanation of all budget components. He criticized the absence of welfare schemes and claimed that the government’s approach is detrimental to farmers, expressing anger over what he described as the Congress party acting as an "enemy government."

KCR also pointed out significant gaps in the proposed IT policy and questioned the effectiveness of the agricultural strategy outlined in the budget.

Highlighting the lack of proper policy frameworks, KCR noted that the budget speech resembled storytelling rather than a concrete fiscal strategy.

