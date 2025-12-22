Kisan Diwas 2025: Driving Farm Productivity Through Digital Adoption

As India marks National Farmers Day (Kisan Diwas) on December 23, 2025, the agricultural sector is witnessing a fundamental transformation. Technology is emerging as a central driver of productivity, resilience, and value creation, reshaping a sector that was once largely input-driven into one increasingly guided by data, digital platforms, and precision tools.

India’s Agri-tech ecosystem has grown rapidly over the past decade and is currently estimated at USD 800–900 million. It is projected to expand at 9–13 percent CAGR through the early 2030s, driven by deeper smartphone penetration, expanding rural internet access, and the growing adoption of AI-led advisory and analytics services. With agriculture contributing close to 20 percent of India’s GDP, even marginal efficiency improvements enabled by digital tools translate into significant economic value across the farm-to-fork value chain.

At the production level, advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT sensors, satellite mapping, and drones are being deployed for soil health analysis, crop monitoring, irrigation planning, and pest management. These tools help farmers make more timely and precise decisions, improving yields while reducing input waste and environmental stress.

"AI can be a growth engine for India’s farmers—raising productivity, cutting input waste, and strengthening income resilience while supporting national food security. As we mark Kisan Diwas, it is vital that these benefits reach smallholders, who make up over 80% of India’s farmers yet face low yields, post-harvest losses, and mounting climate risk. Evidence from current initiatives shows that AI can enable 20–30% higher yields, up to 80% water savings, and lower costs through precision advisory, early pest and disease detection, and smarter post-harvest management. To unlock this at scale, India must invest in a robust agri-data foundation, localized AI models for different agro-climatic zones, and last-mile delivery in local languages. Real impact will only come from concerted public–private–philanthropic partnerships that co-create fit-for-context solutions that embed AI into schemes and support village-level adoption so every kisan can benefit.", said Sidharth Madaan, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group.

Within this evolving ecosystem, corporates dependent on agricultural sourcing are increasingly shifting from transactional relationships to long-term farmer partnerships, embedding technology and sustainability into on-ground engagement models.

Devyani Rana, Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “At Coca-Cola India, we view farmers as long-term partners in building resilient agricultural ecosystems. Through initiatives supported by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Anandana—The Coca-Cola India Foundation, we work closely with farming communities to strengthen sustainable horticulture practices, improve productivity, and enhance resource efficiency, while safeguarding essential natural resources such as soil and water. Over the years, these efforts have supported fruit farmers across multiple states with modern, climate-responsive practices that help strengthen livelihoods and build long-term resilience. As we mark Kisan Diwas, we reaffirm our commitment to enabling inclusive agricultural progress and supporting farmers as they navigate the evolving challenges of a changing climate and market environment.

Beyond the farm gate, technology is transforming post-harvest management, warehousing, and logistics. Technology-enabled solutions now handle billions of dollars’ worth of agricultural commodities, reducing spoilage and improving supply-chain efficiency. This is particularly critical in horticulture, where post-harvest losses have historically eroded farmer’s incomes.

Price realization remains one of the most persistent challenges in Indian agriculture, with farmers often receiving as little as 20 percent of the final consumer price for fruits and about 19 percent for vegetables. Digital mandi platforms, demand forecasting tools, IT-led price discovery mechanisms, and data-linked credit and insurance products are today helping bridge this gap by reducing intermediary inefficiencies and improving transparency. These systems also enable farmer producer organizations, self-help groups, and Agri-startups to scale farmer-centric services more effectively.

Nusrat Pathan, Head CSR, HDFC Bank, said, “Farmers play a vital role in sustaining rural economies, and supporting climate-resilient livelihoods is a key focus of HDFC Bank Parivartan. Through our CSR initiatives, we work to strengthen agricultural practices and income opportunities across rural India, with interventions currently spanning 507 villages. Under the Holistic Rural Development Programme, we are supporting farmers in responding to climate-related challenges through sustainable, nature-based approaches.

One such initiative is in the districts of Sathya Sai and Annamayya in Andhra Pradesh, where water stress is a persistent concern, our efforts focus on building an enabling ecosystem for nearly 6,000 marginal farmers. This includes facilitating a gradual transition to natural farming, strengthening local seed systems and enabling access to markets. Like this initiative, we run similar projects to support improved income stability for marginal farmers across the country. Through these programmes, we seek to contribute to farming systems that are more secure, sustainable and better equipped to adapt to changing climatic conditions.”

Mr. Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald's India - North and East, said, “At McD (N&E), farmer centricity is not an initiative; it is the foundation of our supply chain and sourcing strategy. For over 25 years, we have partnered with thousands of Indian farmers to build a resilient, local farm-to-fork ecosystem rooted in trust, transparency, and long-term value creation. Our work focuses on measurable outcomes, higher on-farm productivity, reduced post-harvest losses, improved quality consistency, and more predictable farmer incomes. We continuously look for opportunities to further localize our supply chain, bringing sourcing closer to farms, strengthening regional ecosystems, and reducing dependencies on sourcing from outside India. We work closely with our supply chain partners and jointly keep looking for opportunities to invest in agronomic support, structured engagement, and post-harvest and cold-chain infrastructure. We help strengthen rural supply chains while meeting the highest standards of food safety and reliability for our customers. This approach delivers impact at scale, supporting livelihoods, improving supply efficiency, and contributing to a stronger, more inclusive food economy. This Kisan Diwas, we reaffirm our belief that when our farmer brethren grow with confidence, capability, and sustainability at the core, they become enduring drivers of our country’s economic progress.”

Policy support is also aligning closely with the technological push. Initiatives such as the Namo Drone Didi scheme, with an outlay of ₹1,261 crore, aim to equip nearly 15,000 women-led self-help groups with agri-drones, training, and maintenance support, enabling precision spraying services while creating new rural livelihood opportunities.

As Kisan Diwas 2025 is observed, farmers are increasingly being repositioned as informed decision-makers supported by digital intelligence. With sustained collaboration between government, industry, and technology providers, tech-enabled agriculture is poised to unlock higher incomes, strengthen food security, and build long-term resilience across India’s agrarian economy.