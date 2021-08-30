KCR did nothing for Dalits: Congress

Shadnagar: As per the call of State PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Dalita Girijana Dandora Sabha was held in Santapur and Pomalapalli villages in Shadnagar constituency on Monday.

Addressing the sabha, Shadnagar constituency Congress leader Veerlapalli Shankar stated that demonic rule was going on in the State. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was continuing the dictatorial rule in the State after the formation of separate Telangana and KCR did nothing for Dalits.

KCR had cheated Dalits for the last seven years by giving false promise of giving three acres and a double bedroom to them, he criticised. Later, TRS leaders and activists of Santapur village joined Congress.

Mandal party president Gooda Veeresh, Block Congress president Jagadeeshwar, mandal BC Cell president Ravula Pentaiah, Y Srinivasa Yadav, Giri Yadav, Yaram Bhaskar Reddy, Bhaskar Goud and others were present.

