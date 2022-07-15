KCR draws strategy to take on Centre in Parliament

Hyderabad: Ahead of Parliament session from July 21, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao declared war against the Union government.

The CM spoke to West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Delhi CMs and other national leaders to take up joint fight against the Centre in the ensuing session. He called a meeting with TRS MPs on Saturday to chalk out a party strategy in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The CM will direct the MPs to fight against the Union government in Parliament against the injustice meted out to Telangana in all sectors. The MPs will be asked to lodge protests in the Parliament during the session, sources said, adding that KCR will also advise the MPs to expose the Centre in the Parliament for creating economic hurdles to Telangana State which has been maintaining financial discipline.

The CM will tell MPs to establish the Centre as a culprit in rendering injustice to the State and also reflect the people's aspirations.

The State has achieved number one position in food grain production by introducing revolutionary policies in agriculture, irrigation and farm allied sectors. The CM will ask MPs to raise the issue of Centre's anti farmer policies by not purchasing paddy from farmers and millers and created problem to them.

The Chief Minister decided to expose the Union government's double standards on Telangana which has been implementing Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme successfully. The Centre already praised the Telangana government for implementing the employment guarantee scheme strictly and also the social audit of the programme. The Centre also presented awards to Telangana. The CM will direct the MPs to expose the conspiracies of the Centre and deliberate attempts to create hurdles in the implementation of the scheme by Telangana government.

The economic experts are raising series concerns about the lopsided economic policies adopted by the Union Government and falling down of the country' economy day by day. KCR strongly felt it is the responsibility of Indian citizens to protect the country from the deepening of the economic Crisis. To reflect the people's view point, the CM will advise the MPs to raise the falling of rupee value against US dollar and fight against the centre in both houses.

The Chief Minister asserted the TRS should also join other party MPs who are ready to fight against the Centre's anti people policies and to protect democratic values. The CM will call upon the TRS MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to fight against the BJP led Union government in Parliament against their policies in the tomorrow's meeting.

" KCR spoke to his close associate - Tamil Nadu CM Stalin. He also spoke to RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav and NCP leader Sharad Pawar and other national leaders of the opposition parties. Different states leaders, CMs and main Opposition parties leaders are responding positively to CM KCR proposal to launch a democratic fight against the Centre", the leaders said.