KCR extends greetings to people on Bathukamma festival

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday conveyed greetings to the people on the occasion of the beginning of 'Bathuakamma', the Telangana State festival on Sunday. He said that the government is distributing sarees worth Rs 350 crore to women as a gift on the occasion of Bathukamma.

He said that the government has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 'Bathukamma' festival, which is set to be celebrated in a grand manner across Telangana from September 25 to October 3. He prayed to Goddess Bathukamma' to bless the people of the State with happiness and health. Bathukamma is a colourful, floral festival celebrated by the women folk in Telangana.

During the nine-day annual festival, women and girls sing and dance around specially arranged flowers. At the end of the festival, they immerse the specially arranged flowers called 'Bathukamma' in local ponds. Ever since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, Bathukamma has been celebrated as the state festival.

The officials have been directed to illuminate important traffic islands and buildings during the festival. They have been asked to undertake the improvement of roads, barricading of immersion points, provision of uninterrupted power supply and organise cultural programmes.