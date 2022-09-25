KCR family robbing State: Dr Laxman

Nalgonda: BJP Rajya Sabha Member and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman has alleged rampant corruption and dictatorial rule in Telangana. He said sand, land and liquor mafia was ruling roost in the state.

Speaking to media, he said that people were being robbed in the state.

Lands and other natural resources were being looted and instead of preserving them for future generations. He said there was a hot topic among the public on the wealth of KCR family before and after the statehood movement. He also flayed KCR for suppressing freedom of media and freedom of speech and that people were looking forward to the double engine rule in the state, with BJP government both at the Centre and in the State. Congress, TRS and MIM parties were sailing in the same boat and they should be rejected by the people, he asserted.

The BJP leader said that people were noticing that the leaders of Congress allies such as Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren were meeting Rahul Gandhi after closeting with KCR. Alleging that KCR brought up Dalit Bandhu and Tribal Bandhu to deceive people during elections, but was not agreeing to provide Geetha Bandhu to toddy tappers and Neta Bandhu to weavers.

BJP district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, district in-charge Pradeep Kumar and others were present.