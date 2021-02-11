KCR finds fault with KL Rao over Sagar spot

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held former Union Minister KL Rao responsible for conspiring to shift the Nagarjuna Sagar dam 19 km away from Yeleswaram. He said it was unfortunate that while KL Rao's proposal was causing severe damage to the Telangana region, the Congress leaders conspired with him and kept silent.

Speaking at the public meeting at Palem village in Halia mandal in Nalgonda district on Wednesday, KCR said that the Congress leaders did severe injustice to the people of Telangana as they never questioned the bias of their leaders only to save their posts.

He said, "Nagarjunsagar should not have been constructed at the present spot. If it was constructed at Yeleswaram there would not have been any need for the Nellikallu schemes. Every irrigation project was planned and designed to benefit the Andhra region and the Congress leaders kept their mouth shut and eyes closed," he said.