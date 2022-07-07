KCR Foundation distributes study material to students

Abdullahpurmet: TRS state leader Dr Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy distributed bags and study material to the students under the auspices of KCR Foundation at Abdulahpurmet mandal Banda Ravirala ZP High School on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy said that he is happy to give study material to the poor students. He said that he will work for the construction of a bathroom in the school. He added that every student should study for higher education. He said that the government has taken up our school program for the development of students. He said that after the formation of Telangana state, education was given a lot of importance. Banda Ravirala Youth Association cricket kit was handed over, a visit was made to the Katamaiya Temple, which is under construction in the middle of the road, and a petition was presented from the school, to be given to our schools as well, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, who responded, said that we will definitely give it wherever there is a need, the group of school teachers expressed their gratitude, being a part of this programme.

Sarpanch Kavadi Srinivas Reddy, education committee president Narasimha, head teachers Manohar ward members Siva, TRS leaders Narsing Rao, Gaddamravi, Faizal, Gorigavenkatesh, Kishore, teachers Bhaskar, Ravinder, Jyoti, Ramadevi, Varalakshmi, Kalavathi and others participated.