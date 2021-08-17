KCR fulfilling Ambedkar's dreams: MP Nama

Khammam: "Chief Minster K Chandrashekar Rao is fulfilling the dreams of Dr Ambedkar by implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme," stated TRS floor leader (Lok Sasha) and MP Nama Nageswara Rao. The historical scheme was a great step for the development of Dalit people in all aspects, he added.

Speaking to the media here on Monday about the launching of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad, he said the TRS government was the only government, which was implementing several schemes like Rythu Bandhu for farmers, Dalit Bandhu for Dalits in the country. Dalits will get financial strength as Rs 10 lakh will be deposited in their accounts and August 16 is an historical day for Dalits, he added.

Nama said that he debated Dalit Bandhu scheme in Parliament sessions and appealed the Central government to implement the scheme across the country by taking Telangana State government as role model.

Condemning the allegations of Opposition parties, Nama said they were unable to digest the huge response coming to the scheme and stressed that people are giving good support to the TRS government.