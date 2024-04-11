KCR goes into damage control mode, lays more focus on seats of deserters

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is focusing on the Lok Sabha constituencies like Chevella, Malkajgiri, Zaheerabad, Warangal and Nagarkurnool, where the party leaders have defected, by appointing former ministers as in-charges.

The party leadership was upset with senior leaders who had represented the constituency for two terms also left the party during its difficult time. The leadership is busy organising review meetings, filling in confidence among the cadre that the party would bounce back and also targeting leaders who left the party labelling them ‘betrayers.

At a recent meeting organised for Zaheerabad Lok Sabha BRS leader T Harish Rao said BB Patil betrayed the BRS and joined the BJP. ‘He should be defeated and ensured he is in third place’. Rao alleged that these leaders are leaving the party for posts and money.

Party working president KT Rama Rao was upset with the exit of Ranjith Reddy and Patnam Mahender Reddy. It is said that he was hurt with the exit of Ranjith Reddy, who had taken all benefits from the government and gave all assurances that he will not be leaving the party.

KTR called upon the party leaders to defeat leaders like Patil (Zaheerabad), Ranjith Reddy (Chevella), Patnam family (Patnam Sunita Mahender Reddy-Malkajgiri), K Kavya (Warangal), P Ramulu (Nagarkurnool) who have resigned and joined rival parties. Kavya and Ranjith Reddy had left the party after their candidature was announced.

The party has given in-charge responsibilities to former ministers. For Chevella P Sabita Indra Reddy will be the in-charge; similarly, Malla Reddy for Malkajgiri, Erabelli Dayakar Rao for Warangal.

According to party leaders, there is a big demand from the cadre locally to defeat the turncoats. “The district and mandal leaders are angry over the party leaders deserting at a critical situation. They want their downfall in this election even if the party had to lose,” said a senior BRS leader from Warangal. He said the leaders in the district were angry with Kadiyam Srihari and Kavya for resigning and joining the Congress. The leaders point out that the party had given all the importance to Srihari keeping aside a senior leader like T Rajaiah.

Senior leader B Suman said leaders were leaving the BRS for their personal gain in lieu of money and saving their posts. He said though leaders left the party, the cadre was intact; ‘this would work against turncoats’.