KCR going back on his promises, flays DK Aruna

Gadwal: BJP National vice president DK Aruna on Saturday staged a protest in Gadwal and demanded the State government to immediately shun its plans to build a Nursing college on the 70 acres of land belonging to the housing plots of the poor people in Gadwal.

Recently Health Minister T Harish Rao had laid a foundation stone for the construction of a Government Nursing College in the 70 areas of government land which was earlier allocated for the distribution of housing plots for the poor people. However, D K Aruna refuted over the State government's decision to discard this land for the poor and vehemently objected for the construction of a Nursing College.

While speaking on the occasion, DK Aruna said that let the government build the Nursing College on my dead body, but I will not let this happen as the land belongs to the poor house less people in Gadwal district.

DK Aruna reminded KCR's promise of constructing 5000 double-bedroom houses for the poor in Gadwal. However, till date the government has not taken any decision on the issue and now it has decided to construct a government nursing college on the land which is against the promise of providing open plots for the poor in the district.

She took pot shots at the police officials for their indifferent attitude. She said if the BJP activists participate in agitations and blockages, the police will act severely and resort for arrests, and if the TRS party stages protests and Dharnas, the police will support them and guard them during protest.