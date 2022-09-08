KCR, govt harp on court orders only during Hindu festivities: BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the government remember the court orders only when there were Hindu festivals.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Sanjay alleged that the State government had not made complete arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols even after commencement of the Ganesh Navaratri festivities in time and added that the authorities concerned had not even held any discussion on the issue.

The State BJP chief alleged that the authorities were citing court orders when they asked them to talk about the arrangements made so far. He also said the KCR and his government remember court orders whenever there is a Hindu festival and claimed that they don't remember the court orders whenever there is a festival of other communities.

Sanjay further alleged that the authorities of the State government were conspiring to create confusion among the Hindus about their festivals in order to reduce their importance and added that denial of permissions for organising any kind of Hindu festival was part of the same conspiracy. He also alleged that CM KCR was conspiring to prevent the unity of the Hindu society.

Bandi informed that saffron party successfully held protests demanding that the State government make immediate arrangements for the immersion of the idols in Hyderabad and undivided Rangareddy district. He also said that CM KCR feared the BJP and added that he feared questions from the BJP MLAs in the House while claiming that the CM is planning to hold the session for only two days just for name sake manner.