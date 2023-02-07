KCR govt striving to build robust Healthcare: Dr Gayatri Kamineni

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is striving to build a robust healthcare network across the State. The Budget allocation is a clear indication of the Government's intent in this regard. The Budget allocation for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs 12,161 crore, which is higher than the previous year by almost 8%.

"The government has made a handsome allocation for higher education. This will allow us to continue building on our already strong infrastructure in the medical education space, and further improve access to quality healthcare services. We welcome the Budget proposal to establish a medical college and nursing college in every district, which will help bring medical education to every remote area of the State. This will boost the accessibility of medical studies and services to the rural population", Dr Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals said.