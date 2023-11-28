KCR grabbed Gajwel land, now eying other places: Shabbir

Nizamabad: Congress MLA candidate form Nizamabad Urban seat Muhammad Ali Shabbir conducted the election campaign in the constituency vigorously. Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir said that KCR’s eye falls on Gajwel lands and there is no land left to occupy. Nizamabad MLA’s eye fell on Nizamabad lands and there was no land left here either. Kavitha got caught in the liquor scam and KCR surrendered to BJP. He said that KCR is running a family rule in the state, ignoring the poor and ignored even party workers.

BC Bandhu is being given that too only if 30 percent commission is given to TRS leaders. He said that the elections are being fought between the poor people of the KCR family and the corruption money of the Congress party. Let the Congress party win, party will protect you, he said.

Six schemes that will be very useful for the people if the Congress party comes to power, he added.