  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR greets Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on her birthday

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
x

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended birthday greetings to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended birthday greetings to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday.

The Chief Minister sent an official letter stating: "On behalf of the government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday and pray to the god to shower his blessings on you to serve the people for many more years."

TRS leaders say that as the Chief Minister, it was a courtesy to extend wishes to the Governor on her birthday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X