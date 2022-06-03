KCR greets Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on her birthday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended birthday greetings to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday.

The Chief Minister sent an official letter stating: "On behalf of the government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday and pray to the god to shower his blessings on you to serve the people for many more years."

TRS leaders say that as the Chief Minister, it was a courtesy to extend wishes to the Governor on her birthday.