KCR greets people on Diwali
BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday greeted people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.
In his message, Chandrashekar Rao said that the festival of Diwali gives the philosophy that man should remove his stupidity and ignorance and should light the lamps of knowledge. He mentioned that Diwali has a special place in Hindu culture. On the occasion of Diwali, KCR prayed that all the people of the State should prosper with happiness and peace.
